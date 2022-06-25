Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $62.07

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$62.07 and last traded at C$62.44, with a volume of 1312655 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$64.28.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$143.00 to C$91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$81.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$118.79.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$97.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$135.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.09 billion and a PE ratio of 8.96.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.24 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.6688236 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.51%.

In related news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio acquired 1,427 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$70.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,894.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$707,380.32.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.