Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 788 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRM. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $348,891.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,700 shares of company stock worth $2,072,929 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $49.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.18. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.44%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

