Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.30 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,899 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its position in shares of Visa by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after acquiring an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,945,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Visa by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,968,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Visa by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $205.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.18. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $390.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

