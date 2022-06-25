Capital One Financial Corp Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital One Financial Corp lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,861 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.3% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 134,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,887,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $97.78 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

