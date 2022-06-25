CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Holdings Increased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in CarMax by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in CarMax by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $98.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.70. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.37 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on KMX. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.70.

CarMax Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

