CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarParts.com currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

CarParts.com stock opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $448.79 million, a PE ratio of -75.45 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.49. CarParts.com has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $20.74.

CarParts.com ( NASDAQ:PRTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $166.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.20 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CarParts.com will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarParts.com news, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $70,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 536,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,339,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,449,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,719 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CarParts.com by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,549,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,162 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter worth $17,041,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in CarParts.com by 441.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 886,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 722,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

