Casper (CSPR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $155.60 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 25th. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar. Casper has a market cap of $155.60 million and $7.29 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00126934 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00074414 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014141 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,959,522,481 coins and its circulating supply is 5,172,747,667 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

