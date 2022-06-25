Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Lowered to $161.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

CAT stock opened at $185.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.26. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $176.02 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAT. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 534.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 23,998 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 67,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 40.6% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 140,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,953,000 after purchasing an additional 40,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

