CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 56,076 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 354,771 shares.The stock last traded at $9.96 and had previously closed at $9.96.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,733,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,419 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 287.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 822,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 610,263 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,736,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,653,000. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,465,000.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

