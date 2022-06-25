CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 56,076 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 354,771 shares.The stock last traded at $9.96 and had previously closed at $9.96.
Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92.
About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)
CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
