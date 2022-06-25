CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives $8.70 Average Target Price from Brokerages

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.70.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CX. StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.20 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CEMEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CX stock opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.19. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $9.09.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 3.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that CEMEX will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CX. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in CEMEX by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CEMEX (Get Rating)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.