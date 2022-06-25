Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE)’s stock price traded down 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.87 and last traded at $17.89. 857,758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 8,773,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.27.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 2.48.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.21). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,700,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,598,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,450,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 200,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 26,684 shares in the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.