Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Centene were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $470,456,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,593,000 after buying an additional 3,717,875 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 8,192.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,640,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,169,000 after buying an additional 1,620,635 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,798,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,829,000 after buying an additional 1,599,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,838,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,241,000 after buying an additional 1,317,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC opened at $82.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $89.92.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 6,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.94 per share, for a total transaction of $507,493.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $647,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,309.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,740 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.44.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

