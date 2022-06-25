Centene (NYSE:CNC) PT Lowered to $103.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $82.95 on Thursday. Centene has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $89.92. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.15 and a 200 day moving average of $82.42.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $858,786.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,520 shares of company stock worth $1,770,740. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,165,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,063,000 after purchasing an additional 118,215 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Centene by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

