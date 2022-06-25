CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,644,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 468,924 shares during the quarter. CenterPoint Energy comprises approximately 1.3% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of CenterPoint Energy worth $81,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,536,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,384,000 after buying an additional 6,679,825 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,235,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,785,000 after buying an additional 4,973,550 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1,196.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,655,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,928,000 after buying an additional 4,296,140 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,384,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,831,000 after buying an additional 3,175,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,058,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,915,000 after buying an additional 1,825,490 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.20. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

