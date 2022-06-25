Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) PT Lowered to $9.00

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

CENX opened at $8.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $30.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $731.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.10 and a beta of 2.54.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Century Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $753.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CENX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Aluminum (Get Rating)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.