Charter Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Charter Trust Co. lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP opened at $215.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.23.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.