Charter Trust Co. Has $435,000 Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Charter Trust Co. trimmed its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,889,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,067,311,000 after acquiring an additional 539,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Southern by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,509,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,601,123,000 after acquiring an additional 432,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,564,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,133,435,000 after acquiring an additional 480,757 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,938,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,764,000 after acquiring an additional 102,121 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Southern by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,398,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,824,000 after acquiring an additional 301,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern stock opened at $69.83 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $77.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.93%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 96,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $7,052,142.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 207,826 shares of company stock worth $15,368,444. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.88.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.