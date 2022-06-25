Charter Trust Co. Has $479,000 Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Charter Trust Co. decreased its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Anthem by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,732,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,080,000 after buying an additional 162,857 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Anthem by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,667,000 after buying an additional 437,816 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Anthem by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,085,000 after buying an additional 587,649 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,914,000 after purchasing an additional 51,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,042,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,078,000 after buying an additional 65,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $469.87 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68. The stock has a market cap of $113.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $492.77 and its 200-day moving average is $472.13.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.16%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Anthem from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Anthem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $607.00 to $533.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.05.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anthem Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.