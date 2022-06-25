Charter Trust Co. Has $688,000 Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Charter Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,630 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $223,744,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $85,807,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,206,000 after buying an additional 787,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,473,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,116,000 after buying an additional 777,787 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,740,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,759,000 after buying an additional 649,300 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $89.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.86. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $83.50 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $5.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.75.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

