Charter Trust Co. Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Charter Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,732 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,519 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO opened at $44.10 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

