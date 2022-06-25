Charter Trust Co. Reduces Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Charter Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.3% during the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 2,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 26.2% during the first quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,029,000 after buying an additional 32,695 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.0% during the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.8% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 93,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 182,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI opened at $149.69 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.69 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.10. The company has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

Several research firms have commented on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $782,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,461. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

