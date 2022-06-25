Charter Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Charter Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GIS opened at $70.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.13.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. General Mills’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.30.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,085,003. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

