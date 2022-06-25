Charter Trust Co. Sells 1,320 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Charter Trust Co. lowered its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 120.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,583.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $55.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.58. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $51.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.30.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

