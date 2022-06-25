Charter Trust Co. Sells 65 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Charter Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 322 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.1% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 34.3% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 4.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 3.9% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BNP Paribas lowered their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $891.35.

Tesla stock opened at $737.12 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $779.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $898.24. The company has a market capitalization of $763.94 billion, a PE ratio of 100.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

