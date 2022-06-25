Charter Trust Co. Sells 730 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Charter Trust Co. lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $1,823,028,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,191,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,154 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,981,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,668,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,078 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $93.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $94.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.60.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

