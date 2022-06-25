Charter Trust Co. Trims Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Charter Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.27.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $70.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.37 and its 200-day moving average is $78.04. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $66.97 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

