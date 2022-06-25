ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Gap Up to $26.23

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.23, but opened at $27.34. ChemoCentryx shares last traded at $26.21, with a volume of 1,201 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCXI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.95.

ChemoCentryx ( NASDAQ:CCXI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 47.24% and a negative net margin of 514.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $99,124.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,081.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.