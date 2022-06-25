Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 365 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 70,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,829,000. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 54,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $152.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $269.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

