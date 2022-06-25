Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires 130 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in CME Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.73.

NASDAQ CME opened at $210.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.49. The stock has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

