Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires 205 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,914 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.15.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $247.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

