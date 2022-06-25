Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires 969 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $360.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $371.36 and a 200 day moving average of $399.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

