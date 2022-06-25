Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,940 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $30.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

