Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 9,215 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 43,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in Sysco by 10.0% in the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 11.4% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

NYSE SYY opened at $85.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 96.91%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

