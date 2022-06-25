Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Decreases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,772 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,067,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 266.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,453 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.23.

Union Pacific stock opened at $215.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.53. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

