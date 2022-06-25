Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,823,028,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,191,909,000 after buying an additional 10,326,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,009,000 after buying an additional 5,409,154 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,981,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,156,000 after buying an additional 3,484,786 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,668,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,491,000 after buying an additional 3,132,078 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $93.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.