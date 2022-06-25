Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 91,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,046,000 after acquiring an additional 26,578 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $257.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $261.24 and its 200-day moving average is $295.51.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

