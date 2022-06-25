Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $2.74 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $2,291,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $34,934,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in PayPal by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in PayPal by 12,086.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,149,000 after buying an additional 211,153 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $77.68 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.47 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.58 and its 200 day moving average is $120.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

