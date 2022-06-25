Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,230,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $646,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,731,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,079,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $341.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $347.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.50. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.60.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

