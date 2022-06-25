Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $803,000 Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,520,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,597,000 after acquiring an additional 340,301 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,371,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,747,000 after acquiring an additional 396,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,498,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,951,000 after purchasing an additional 519,399 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,188,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,529,000 after purchasing an additional 811,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $287,468.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,460.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $76,013.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,885.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,995 shares of company stock worth $2,412,657 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $93.60 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $104.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.98.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

