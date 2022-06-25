Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $877,000 Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,931.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,133.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2,255.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.23, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,795.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,726.48.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

