Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Increases Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,768 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIVB. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,290,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $557.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $704.53.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total transaction of $399,392.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,731.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $415.52 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $384.83 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $465.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $561.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 34.7 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

