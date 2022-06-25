Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Invests $1.17 Million in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of SRLN opened at $42.21 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.54.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.