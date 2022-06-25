Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Invests $1.17 Million in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN opened at $42.21 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.54.

