Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 106 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,327 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,723 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Applied Materials by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,564 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 339.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 18.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,594 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $97.36 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.62 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $84.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.81.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

