Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Raises Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

KHC opened at $38.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $44.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

In other news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,094 shares of company stock worth $13,171,478 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on KHC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

