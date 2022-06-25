Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,849.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Courtney Mather purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $961,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,570 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.55. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.04. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CZR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.23.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

