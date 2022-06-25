Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 1,212 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.30.

