Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 0.8% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.57.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $144.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $284.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

