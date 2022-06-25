China Education Resources (CVE:CHN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Shares of China Education Resources Inc. (CVE:CHN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2537 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of C$947,300.00 and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Get China Education Resources alerts:

About China Education Resources (CVE:CHN)

China Education Resources Inc, an ed-tech company, provides education resources and services for teachers, students, parents, education professionals, and school administrators in the People's Republic of China and China. The company provides systems and contents for online/offline learning, training courses, and social media.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Education Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Education Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.