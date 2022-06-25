China Education Resources (CVE:CHN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Shares of China Education Resources Inc. (CVE:CHN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2537 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of C$947,300.00 and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03.
About China Education Resources (CVE:CHN)
