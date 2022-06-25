China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (CLPXY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.183 per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th.

OTCMKTS CLPXY opened at 18.97 on Friday. China Longyuan Power Group has a fifty-two week low of 15.22 and a fifty-two week high of 24.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is 19.72.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of China Longyuan Power Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited generates and sells wind and coal power in the People's Republic of China. It operates through segments, Wind Power and Coal Power. The company designs, develops, constructs, manages, and operates wind and coal power plants. It also operates other power projects, such as thermal, solar, tidal, biomass, and geothermal solar power.

