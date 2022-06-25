China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Online Education Group stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1.67 and a beta of -0.50. China Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in China Online Education Group by 20.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in China Online Education Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in China Online Education Group in the third quarter worth $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in China Online Education Group by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 198,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in China Online Education Group in the first quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

China Online Education Group Company Profile

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

